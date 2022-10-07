Freezing temperatures tonight, warmer air on the horizon

The week came to a close with below-average temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It was dry with a mix of sun and clouds, though we did have a few sprinkles in our western counties.
A widespread freeze is expected tonight as clouds break up and temperatures drop below freezing. Freeze Warnings are in effect for counties that have not already seen a freeze this fall. This will most likely be the end of the growing season for those counties.
This weekend, southerly winds will usher in milder temperatures with highs back up into the 60s and lots of sunshine.