...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Freezing temperatures tonight, warmer air on the horizon

  • Updated
The week came to a close with below-average temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It was dry with a mix of sun and clouds, though we did have a few sprinkles in our western counties.

A widespread freeze is expected tonight as clouds break up and temperatures drop below freezing. Freeze Warnings are in effect for counties that have not already seen a freeze this fall. This will most likely be the end of the growing season for those counties.

This weekend, southerly winds will usher in milder temperatures with highs back up into the 60s and lots of sunshine. 

