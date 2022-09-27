Frost and freeze tomorrow morning, warmer temperatures on the horizon

High pressure brought plenty of sunshine to the Coulee Region today. Temperatures were still below-average in the 50s and 60s, with northerly winds.
Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s tonight with clear skies and calm winds. This will cause widespread frost, with our northeastern counties experiencing a freeze. We could also have river valley fog.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Jackson and Monroe counties from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Coulee Region during the same timeframe.