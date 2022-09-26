Frost, freeze chances through midweek followed by a warmup

The Coulee Region experienced a mix of clouds and sun today due to a trough over the eastern United States. Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s, with gusty northerly winds.
Tonight will bring mostly clear skies and lows in the 30s and 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Jackson and Monroe counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Sensitive vegetation may be impacted by readings in the lower 30s.
On Tuesday, a high pressure system will build overhead, bringing with it lots of sunshine and below-average temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Here are details on the potential for widespread frost Wednesday morning