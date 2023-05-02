Frost possible tonight mainly outside of Mississippi River Valley before temps warm up quickly later this week

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Mississippi River levels continue to slowly decrease across the Coulee Region as all except for the Alma gauge report the level as in the minor to moderate flood stages, down from moderate to major last week.
La Crosse's gauge dropped 4 inches in the past 24 hours and was down to 13.7' as of 3:15pm. Temperatures will be chilly tonight as the wind gets lighter and the clouds clear out.
La Crosse's forecast low of 36 is on the edge where frost is possible, but areas outside of the Mississippi River Valley have a better chance for some patchy frost, especially where the wind can get completely calm.
After this afternoon's clouds clear out tonight and we have that cold start tomorrow, temps will begin to warm up with a... READ MORE