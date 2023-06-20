Grab the SPF, it's another hot and sunny day

Keeping with the warming trend, Tuesday is set to be warmer than Monday. Clear, sunny skies can be expected for your Tuesday with a high of 90.
There is a very high chance of burning with the UV index at 9. Sunburns can happen within 15-25 minutes. If you're headed outside for long periods of time, be sure to bring something to provide cover from the sun, a lot of water and sunscreen.
