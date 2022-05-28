 Skip to main content
Heat and humidity building; continued chances of showers and thunderstorms

  • Updated
This morning, as we began the holiday weekend, a warm front delivered isolated showers and thunderstorms. Warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s were ushered in by breezy southerly winds. Tonight's weather will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures will reach the 80s under mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, making for a warm, windy, and humid day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible early, primarily west of the Mississippi River. Lows in the 70s are expected Sunday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

