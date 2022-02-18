High impacts possible from wind and snow

Temperatures are brisk as the region falls into the single digits above and below zero. Winds are starting to pick up and will bring an active Friday.
Alerts...
A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at noon for Fillmore county and 2 pm for Winneshiek county. Winds could gust up to 50 mph. This region could experience the highest impacts as near whiteout conditions are possible with light snow.
Wind Advisory begins at noon today for the rest of the Coulee Region. Wind could gust up to 50 mph with sustained winds from the west up to 30 mph. Winds paired with light snow could reduce visibility as well as cause tree limbs down and potential power outages.
Here is a look at what you can expect from the wind and snow today...