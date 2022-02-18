 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT
CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Snow showers moving through in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Reduced visibilities below a mile with any falling snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures quickly fall late this
afternoon and evening. This may lead to a flash freeze of any
roads that are wet from melting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

High impacts possible from wind and snow

Temperatures are brisk as the region falls into the single digits above and below zero. Winds are starting to pick up and will bring an active Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at noon for Fillmore county and 2 pm for Winneshiek county. Winds could gust up to 50 mph. This region could experience the highest impacts as near whiteout conditions are possible with light snow.

Wind Advisory begins at noon today for the rest of the Coulee Region. Wind could gust up to 50 mph with sustained winds from the west up to 30 mph. Winds paired with light snow could reduce visibility as well as cause tree limbs down and potential power outages.

Here is a look at what you can expect from the wind and snow today...

