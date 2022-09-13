High pressure to bring dry, warm, hazy conditions through midweek

The Coulee Region experienced a sunny Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and pleasant dew points thanks to high pressure. As smoke from the wildfires in the western United States affected our region, we did have to deal with hazy skies.
Light winds may allow patchy river valley fog to form late at night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s.
We'll wake up to river valley fog on Wednesday, followed by a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees. The skies will remain hazy.