High pressure to bring pleasant weather the next several days

It was a beautiful Labor Day, with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and light and variable winds. Most places had dew points in the 50s, making it comfortable outside.
Expect passing clouds tonight, with a chance of fog after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 50s, with temperatures in the 40s in our northeastern counties. Winds will be light and variable.
We'll wake up to fog Tuesday morning, but it'll dissipate quickly, giving way to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The dew points will be in the 60s, making it feel uncomfortable outside.