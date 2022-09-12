High pressure to build in bringing dry, warm conditions most of the week

The week began with cloudy skies and showers brought by an upper level low. Late in the afternoon, there was clearing, and some places had temperatures that reached the 70s.
Overnight, high pressure builds in with clear skies. Fog may form in valley areas with light winds. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s and 50s.
Tuesday's temperatures will get close to 80 degrees thanks to a lot of sunshine after the morning fog dissipates. It will feel comfortable outside because our dew points will be in the 50s. We'll also have to contend with hazy skies as smoke from the wildfires in the western United States impacts our region.