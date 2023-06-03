Humid weather slowing down as rain chances are in store for the Coulee Region as we start the work week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Our weekend continues to be toasty as temps stay in the 90s with lots and lots of sunshine. Looking ahead, we will see a little break in humidity before much needed rain arrives to the Coulee region.
While there has been lots of outdoor weather, we have had plenty of daylight to go with it. We will continue to see more of it up until our first day of summer which is only a few weeks away. After our longest day though, our start to less daylight will be upon us.
For Sunday, we will have... READ MORE