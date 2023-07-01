Humidity rising up into the new week along with storms that are being tracked for Independance Day

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Fourth of July weekend continues the heat as humidity is still up and temps hold steady in the upper 80s. Heading into the new week and the Fourth of July, humidity will rise up even more before possible rain chances on the night of fireworks.
The next three days are a hot one. Temps will raise into the 90s. This will especially be the case in the first few days of the work week.
