Ice and snow to cause travel headaches

Weather Alert

...Snow For Most Today, Wintry Mix For Some This Morning... .Patchy to areas of a wintry mix will become more widespread across parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin by mid morning. Mostly freezing drizzle to sleet in these areas, with additional icing likely. Elsewhere, snow is expected. For the afternoon, snow will be the precipitation type, with bands pushing northeast across the area. Much of the accumulating snows will exit northeast by the evening. A few inches of accumulation are expected, generally along and north of Interstate 90. Travel will be impacted today, including the morning commute. Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots could be icy. Meanwhile, snowfall through the day will lead to additional slippery road conditions, with possible impacts to the late day commute. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans accordingly. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix this morning. Snow for the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. &&