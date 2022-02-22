Ice and snow to cause travel headaches

...Snow For Most Today, Wintry Mix For Some This Morning...
.Patchy to areas of a wintry mix will become more widespread
across parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin by mid
morning. Mostly freezing drizzle to sleet in these areas, with
additional icing likely. Elsewhere, snow is expected.
For the afternoon, snow will be the precipitation type, with
bands pushing northeast across the area. Much of the accumulating
snows will exit northeast by the evening. A few inches of
accumulation are expected, generally along and north of Interstate
90.
Travel will be impacted today, including the morning commute.
Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots could be icy.
Meanwhile, snowfall through the day will lead to additional
slippery road conditions, with possible impacts to the late day
commute. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans
accordingly.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix this morning. Snow for the
afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
