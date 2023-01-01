Patchy fog continues this morning before dissipating late morning. Peaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Impactful winter storm on the horizon
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today