Increasing clouds overnight leads to a rainy Saturday

High pressure was in control today, with sunny skies allowing temperatures to rise into the 70s across the Coulee Region. Clouds will increase overnight with temperatures cooling into the 50s. A frontal boundary will trigger showers beginning after midnight and continuing into Saturday. The bulk of the rain will stay along and south of I-90. There will be breaks in the rain, but the clouds will hold tight throughout the day. Due to the cloud cover and rain, high temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, which is below average.
