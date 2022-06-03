 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Increasing clouds overnight leads to a rainy Saturday

  • 0

High pressure was in control today, with sunny skies allowing temperatures to rise into the 70s across the Coulee Region. Clouds will increase overnight with temperatures cooling into the 50s. A frontal boundary will trigger showers beginning after midnight and continuing into Saturday. The bulk of the rain will stay along and south of I-90. There will be breaks in the rain, but the clouds will hold tight throughout the day. Due to the cloud cover and rain, high temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, which is below average. 

Find out if you will need the umbrella on Sunday

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you