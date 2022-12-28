Increasing daylight and increasing temperatures heading into the new year

After the Winter Solstice on December 21st, daylight began increasing as we head toward the Summer Solstice on June 21st!
The Coulee Region will only see about 8 hours and 56 minutes on Wednesday. This will increase roughly 1 minute per day until we get to spring, we will then see 2~3 minutes added per day! Daylight slowly goes back down after June 21st, which we are 175 days away from!
You may only need the medium coffee Wednesday morning! Temps are already in the 20s! You can even expect ...READ MORE.