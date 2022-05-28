Kicking off the holiday weekend with isolated showers and thunderstorms

A warm front will approach the region aiding in the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. It won't be a washout and we are not expecting any severe weather. Breezy southerly winds will allow for above average temperatures of near 80 degrees.
Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with mild temperatures in the 60s. A warm, breezy, and humid Sunday is on tap as temperatures rise to the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with lows in the 70s.