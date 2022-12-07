Late week storm system to bring wintry mix to the Coulee Region

It's a foggy start to your Wednesday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Crawford, Richland, and Vernon counties. Visibilities below 1/2 mile are possible. The fog could also create slippery roadways. Slow down and allow extra drive time this morning.
Conditions will improve by midday, with abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching the 30s by the afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures bottom out in the teens.
You can find details on our upcoming winter storm here