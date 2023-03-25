Later sunsets continue to increase, but more time to enjoy them won't, as rain chances head to western Wisconsin next week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Hopefully you have been able to enjoy the warmer weather as we were able to hit more than 50°. Our next few days will be cooling down, but warmer weather and even rain chances will follow.
With the more sun that we have had lately, you probably have also felt like the sun has been setting later, and that is true! We have continued to gain daylight each and every day, and within the next month, we will have sunsets past 8:00 pm. Although we are seeing more daylight, more sunshine is not in the forecast much for the next seven days.
Our next three days are going to stay dry, but heading into late Tuesday night, we will have... READ MORE