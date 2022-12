Weather Alert

...Slippery Travel This Morning... With periods of light snow overnight, roads are lightly snow covered this morning. Untreated roads are especially slick and slippery this morning. Some accidents have occurred along I-90 in southeast Minnesota overnight. Motorists should exercise caution while traveling this morning. Anticipate slippery driving conditions, take it slow, check on road conditions before departing, and allow extra time to reach your destination.