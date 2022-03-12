Light snow tonight, mild temperatures Sunday

It was a day today, with high temperatures rising into the 20s, which is below normal for this time of year. We had abundant sunshine, but that will change tonight as we have increasing clouds ahead of our next weather maker.
A clipper system will deliver light snow to the Coulee Region tonight, mainly east of the Mississippi River. The snow should end before daybreak Sunday. A trace to a few tenths of an inch of snow is possible.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, so remember to turn your clocks forward one hour before going to bed tonight!
