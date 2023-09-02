Long lasting high temperature records being broken as heat and humidity increases

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Toasty temperatures have now entered the Coulee Region with mid to upper 90s. Sunday and the rest of Labor Day is going to the hottest of conditions with possibly recording breaking high temperatures. While we have the heat, dry weather and winds are posing a risk to wildfires as well.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, Houston, Vernon, Allamakee, and Crawford County until 6pm Tuesday.
Heat indices will reach up to 95°-100°+
