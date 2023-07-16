Low humidity and breezy winds tomorrow before storm chances later on in the week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The past seven days have seen stormy days, cool days, and hot and humid days. For the weekend, we have stayed in the 80s as the heat is still present. However, as we start the work week breezy conditions are going to give us a break from humidity before it returns midweek.
Happy National Ice Cream Day! For today we were pretty warm, so if you are still wanting to go out and get a nice savory and chilly treat, you'll want to eat it quick!
