Low pressure to bring unsettled weather this week

Rain has pushed out of the Coulee Region this morning as a low pressure system scoots east. Low temperatures were in the 30s and 40s.
Cloud cover will decrease this afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. High temperatures will rise to near 50 degrees. Expect temperatures to fall into the 30s tonight under partly cloudy skies.
Our next weather maker, a low pressure system, will start to affect the Coulee Region on Tuesday as cloud cover will be on the increase. Rain starts to push in during the afternoon and lasts through the evening.