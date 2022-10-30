Low-pressure to deliver clouds to the Coulee Region today

A gloomy Sunday is on tap with overcast skies and mild temperatures near 60 degrees. Sunday night will bring more calm weather with partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures ranging from the low-30s to the low-40s.
Halloween is on Monday, and the weather will be spooktacular! The skies will become sunny by the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the low-60s. Great trick-or-treating weather is on tap for Monday evening. Temperatures will drop quickly, with clear skies overhead, so be sure to bring a light jacket if you plan to go outside. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low-40s.