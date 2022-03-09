March cold snap begins

Following a dusting of snowfall last night, a northerly influence has dropped in the cold air.
Low temperatures have fallen within the 20s. So it's not frigid, but little improvement will occur today. A mix of sunshine and clouds will top the temperatures in the upper 20s.
The chance for snowfall Thursday has completely pulled south. Much of the region will stay gloomy and dry. With the lack of sunshine, temperatures hold within the mid-20s.
Find out how long this cold snap will last by clicking here!