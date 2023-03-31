March ends with strong storms, April starts with snow

Rain showers still flow into our morning hours across the Coulee Region.
The rest of our Friday morning will bring us light to moderate showers and a few thunderstorms. Heading into the afternoon, more thunderstorms.
A few isolated storms can develop from 1-3pm, few can be strong to severe. Our greatest severe weather threat will be around 3-7pm.
Between these times we can expect strong to severe storms as the Coulee Region has a level 1-3 risk. The biggest of our threats look to be heavy rainfall, ...READ MORE.