March going out like a lion as spring storm delivers wind, wintry mix

  • Updated
  • 0

We are wrapping up March with wintry conditions. A snow band on the backside of a low pressure moved through the Coulee Region early this morning, delivering light snow. Minor accumulations of snow have created slippery stretches. Flurries, sprinkles, and freezing drizzle are possible throughout the day, but we aren't expecting accumulation. High temperatures will reach the low 40s this afternoon. Meanwhile, brisk northwesterly winds will be gusty throughout the day as colder air rushes in. Expect decreasing clouds tonight as lows dip into the 20s. 

