May brings a few more warm, muggy and stormy days before cooling relief

Some dryer air aloft left us pretty dry on Tuesday across the Coulee Region. A few sprinkles fell, but not much to add up.
Wednesday brings another hot & humid May day. We will see a good mix of clouds and sunshine for a partly cloudy sky with highs towards 85. Storms will make their return to the forecast late Wednesday evening.
A bulk of the storms will clip the northwestern portions of the Coulee Region, but they also bring a severe threat.