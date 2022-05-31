May was slightly warmer than average and June looks to start sunny

We still have one more day in the month of May, but so far, we have been 1.1° warmer than average! We were slightly below average for precipitation 0.17",not including this morning's rain, but about a tenth of an inch away now.
Tuesday will continue the trend of May being slightly above average. A few showers and storms will be possible in the mid-morning, but mostly south towards Vernon, Crawford and Richland Counties, before departing by 8a.m.
After some early showers and storms we see a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine will come out in the evening and help push ...read about the week ahead here.