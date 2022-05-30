Memorial Day brings heat, humidity, strong winds and some strong storms

The weekend brought a few showers and thunderstorms and Memorial Day looks to bring the same. The weekend was also warm with highs in the low 80s on Sunday.
A few showers will be possible on Monday morning, but we will see clouds trying to clear throughout the day. As the clouds clear, we will see highs approach 90°. Among being hot, Monday will also be very breezy and humid.
Some Wind Advisories have been issued for Winneshiek and Fillmore Counties