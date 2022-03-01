Meteorological Spring begins!

The shortest month of the year is behind us and the month with the largest average high-temperature increase is here.
It's a very mild start to the month with lows holding within the 30s this morning. Mild temperatures are bringing areas of mixed precipitation, however, the chance is spotty. These hit or miss rain/snow showers will move out before MidDay. Then sunshine is expected this afternoon with high temperatures returning to the lower 40s.
Click here for a look at more wintry mix possible through the weekend forecast...