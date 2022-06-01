Meteorological Summer starts sunny and comfortable

It's June 1st! Meteorological Summer has arrived! Tuesday gave us a phenomenal end to May, and luckily, June will continue the beautiful weather.
Temperatures may not feel like summer, but they will still be comfortable with highs in the low 70s. Although it won't be as warm as summer, it sure will look like it with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
A few more clouds will come into the forecast later on tonight as a very slim rain chance enters the region. A few sprinkles or drizzle will be possible in the evening until about midnight.