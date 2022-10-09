Midweek cold front to spark showers, thunderstorms

We wrapped up the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warmed into the 60s and 70s with light winds. Tonight will be mostly clear, with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Monday is Columbus Day, and we will have to contend with river valley fog in the morning. The fog will dissipate by 10 a.m., leaving us with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Monday night's forecast calls for clear skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Our attention then turns to an advancing cold front. Southerly winds out ahead of the front will usher in a warm and moist atmosphere, resulting in showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. A few of the storms could become strong to severe.
Here are details on the potential severe weather Tuesday night