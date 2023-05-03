 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mississippi forecast to drop below flood stage Sunday evening as temps warm and rain chances return

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

It was a cold morning across the Coulee Region with temps dropping into the low to mid 30s, cold enough for patchy frost to form where the wind was light enough to allow moisture to settle close to the ground.

La Crosse is about one week past the average date for spring's latest freeze, but of course it can happen later in May. Lows dropped well below freezing in typically cool spots in Monroe and Jackson counties with lows in the low to mid 20s.

From that cold start, temps warmed all the way up to the low to mid 60s. La Crosse warmed close to the date's average high of 67. Along with these more typical temps, the wind was light and we saw some sunshine!

It was another dry day for the Mississippi River, and river levels continued to slowly drop. At La Crosse, the river remains in the moderate flood category, but is expected to drop back into... READ MORE

