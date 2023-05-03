Mississippi forecast to drop below flood stage Sunday evening as temps warm and rain chances return

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a cold morning across the Coulee Region with temps dropping into the low to mid 30s, cold enough for patchy frost to form where the wind was light enough to allow moisture to settle close to the ground.
La Crosse is about one week past the average date for spring's latest freeze, but of course it can happen later in May. Lows dropped well below freezing in typically cool spots in Monroe and Jackson counties with lows in the low to mid 20s.
From that cold start, temps warmed all the way up to the low to mid 60s. La Crosse warmed close to the date's average high of 67. Along with these more typical temps, the wind was light and we saw some sunshine!
It was another dry day for the Mississippi River, and river levels continued to slowly drop. At La Crosse, the river remains in the moderate flood category, but is expected to drop back into... READ MORE