Monday has our next chance of rain as lower humidity sparks fire danger

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Most of the Coulee Region did not get the rain that they truly wanted or needed. Most of the rain was in the northern counties with heavier rainfall, where those south only had light to moderate rain. Next up though, we will have some rain chances but also potentially some fire danger.
Looking at our start of the work week, most of the days ahead are going to be gorgeous. However, tomorrow, it isn't going to be the greatest outside as we have rain chances.
