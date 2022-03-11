More cold weather pushes in today – Warmth on the horizon

Out the door, a cold front is swinging through the Midwest. Associated with it will be times of cloud cover, flurries, and strong winds. No snow accumulation is expected, but with flurries and strong winds, low visibility is a possibility.
There are two more days of cold conditions with highs limited to the low 20s today. But, with the wind, temperatures will feel more like the teens. Then tonight under calming and clear skies, temperatures drop. Widespread lows above and below zero are likely for the region.
