More rain chances through the weekend with a slight warming trend

Tuesday started cloudy, but we saw a little glimpse of sunshine before the sunset. Highs reached the mid 40s.
Unfortunately, another cloudy and cool spring day is on tap for the Coulee Region. Wednesday morning could bring a few flakes and a.m. drizzle before a break through most of the day. Light rain and drizzle will return Wednesday evening around 6p.m.
Due to dry conditions in our lower atmosphere, most flakes and sprinkles we get today may not even hit the ground. They will simply evaporate as they fall through the sky. We will have a brief break before ...read more about Wednesday's forecast here.