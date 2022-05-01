 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More rain on tap for the first day of May

  • 0

We kick off the month of May today with yet more rain as wrap around moisture from a low pressure continues to stream into the Coulee Region. Most of the rain will fall during the morning hours, but a few spotty showers aren't out of the question during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, which is below normal for this time of the year. 

Find out how long the active weather pattern sticks around

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you