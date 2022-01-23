 Skip to main content
More snow being delivered tonight to the Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0

After last night's snow, we dried out briefly today with high temperatures in the teens. Clouds increased by the afternoon ahead of another clipper system that will deliver snow late tonight into early Monday. Light accumulations of one to three inches are possible, with the heaviest amounts to the south and east. 

