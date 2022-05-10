More strong storms in forecast as hot & humid weather continues

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps today ranged from the 80s to lower 90s across the Coulee Region, and it was extremely humid, too, especially southeast of La Crosse where it felt like it was in the mid 90s!
Storms formed this evening near the boundry between humid and very humid air, and a few storms became strong.
There are more chances for strong storms in what will remain a hot and humid weather pattern this week. Chances for strong storms will return tomorrow, but best chances will remain... READ MORE