More sunshine and comfy temps through Father's Day weekend

Thursday brought us a near perfect day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. I hope you liked Thursday, because we have a copy and paste forecast for Friday.
Friday will be very similar to Thursday, the key differences will be that winds will be a bit calmer and temps will be a few degrees lower. A high pressure system has set up in Western Minnesota that will keep the sky clear for us. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Friday night will be