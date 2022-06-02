More sunshine the next few days before a wet weekend

Wednesday brought us a good amount of sunshine and some seasonable temps. Luckily, for us Thursday looks to bring the same.
Thursday will be a bit warmer and sunnier than Wednesday as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. You may even want some sunscreen if you head out with all the sunshine we will have. We will stay clear overnight as lows cool to the low 50s as a high pressure system keeps us dry and clear.
Both Thursday and Friday will bring perfect conditions to get outside and get some chores done before a rainy ...read more about the weekend here.