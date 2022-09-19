Most of the week stays dry with a few overnight rain chances, then fall arrives

The weekend brought a few showers, but most of us stayed dry! Temps stayed warm in the 80s with muggy dewpoint temperatures.
Monday will bring us some more dry weather, but first we have to get through some morning fog. Dense Fog Advisories will be valid until 9a.m. Monday for areas northwest of La Crosse, but all of us can see dense fog through the morning hours. Fog can become so thick that we would see some mist on our commute.
Otherwise, Monday will bring us a mostly sunny sky with highs once again reaching the ...find the rest of the week's forecast here.