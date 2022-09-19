 Skip to main content
...Areas Of Fog This Morning...

Fog has developed across portions of the area early this morning.
The fog was locally dense at some locations, more so near water
and other low lying areas.

Early morning motorists should be prepared for reduced
visibilities at times, especially if traveling along I-90 and
I-94. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and allow extra
time to reach you destination.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 to 1/2 mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd and
Chickasaw Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County. In
Wisconsin, La Crosse, Monroe and Juneau Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Most of the week stays dry with a few overnight rain chances, then fall arrives

  • 0

The weekend brought a few showers, but most of us stayed dry! Temps stayed warm in the 80s with muggy dewpoint temperatures.

Monday will bring us some more dry weather, but first we have to get through some morning fog. Dense Fog Advisories will be valid until 9a.m. Monday for areas northwest of La Crosse, but all of us can see dense fog through the morning hours. Fog can become so thick that we would see some mist on our commute.

Otherwise, Monday will bring us a mostly sunny sky with highs once again reaching the ...find the rest of the week's forecast here.

