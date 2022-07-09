We couldn't have asked for a better start to the weekend! We had plentiful sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s across the Coulee Region. Our dewpoints were lower, making it feel more comfortable outside. Excellent weather for outdoor events such as Country Boom. Expect mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s with light southeast winds. Heading into Sunday, expect showers and thunderstorms to roll in during the afternoon. We will have temperatures in the 80s with southerly winds. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday night with the potential for severe weather. Right now, the main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail.
Mostly clear tonight, thunderstorms return Sunday
Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
- Updated
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
