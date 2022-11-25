 Skip to main content
Mother nature gives shoppers a good deal

It is another foggy morning with low visibility in spots across the Coulee Region. The fog will burn off, though, as we progress through the morning. High pressure will allow for abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the 50s, which is good news if you are doing Black Friday shopping.

