BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Favorable meteorological conditions will lead to enhanced surface
ozone production today. In general, peak ozone concentrations occur
from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower ozone
concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours. The
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
level on an isolated basis.

During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Much need rain expected the next few days; severe weather possible tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Futurecast XO 2.png

We finally are going to get some much needed rainfall as a low pressure system moves into Minnesota and Wisconsin, however we do have the potential for seeing strong to severe thunderstorms.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DETAILS ON THAT!

