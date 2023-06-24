We finally are going to get some much needed rainfall as a low pressure system moves into Minnesota and Wisconsin, however we do have the potential for seeing strong to severe thunderstorms.
Much need rain expected the next few days; severe weather possible tonight
- Austin Haskins
-
- Updated
- 0
Austin Haskins
WQOW Daybreak Meteorologist
