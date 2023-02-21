Multiple rounds of wintry weather will make for dangerous travel starting late Tuesday

The calm before the storm.... Tuesday starts chilly with partial clearing ahead of increasing clouds and increasing snow chances. Highs will meet the upper 20s before snow showers move in through the afternoon.
Snow showers look to bring slight chances by our late morning and really look to start for La Crosse by 1pm Tuesday. Snow showers will start light and stay light to moderate throughout most of the day. Heavier snowfall is possible further north of I-90 where Winter Storm Warnings ...READ MORE.