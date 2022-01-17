Near seasonal start to the week before arctic air returns

Out the door, the temperatures are holding within the 20s under cloudy skies. There will be breaks in the cloud cover today with a sporadic light snow showers possible. High temperatures will climb to the upper 20s with light winds.
Then again tonight's cloud cover will hold temperatures within the 20s. Tuesday the wind will increase from the south to bring temperatures up to the mid-30s. An isolated light snow shower/wintry mix will be possible mainly in the evening hours.
