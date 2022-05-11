New record high today, La Crosse is on record watch again tomorrow

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
La Crosse hit 90° for the first time this year today, and it felt close to 100° in some places mainly south of I-90. For La Crosse, today's high broke a record that was set 100 years ago in 1922!
We're on record watch again tomorrow when temperatures could even be warmer. The current forecast calls for us to be in record territory for the second afternoon in a row!
Tomorrow's record high is 90° set in 1940, and the forecast has highs in the low 90s once again. It will still be very humid, though dew points might be slightly lower. Overall, it'll feel quite similar to today.
When we get temps this warm with humidity this time of year, they typically come with storm chances. Tonight's storms...